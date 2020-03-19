Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stops another scheduled execution because of the coronavirus

Tracy Beatty Texas Department of Criminal Justice

A Texas court has stopped a second execution because of the new coronavirus that has swept through the state and world.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday issued a stay for next Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Tracy Beatty, a 59-year-old man convicted more than 15 years ago in connection with the death of his mother. Earlier this week, the same court halted the execution planned Wednesday for John Hummel for the same reason.

“We have determined that the execution should be stayed at the present time in light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address that emergency,” the court said in the order Thursday.

The court’s stay lasts for 60 days, after which a new execution date can be set.

