El Pasoans remember victims of the Walmart shooting one year later

Isaiah Vale places flowers at a memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso. Joel Angel Juárez for The Texas Tribune

On August 3, 2019, confessed mass shooter Patrick Crusius killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso after driving more than 650 miles from Allen, a suburb in North Texas. A racist manifesto, allegedly written by the Crusius, who is white, described the attack as a “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” A year later, the people of a city still racked with grief mark the anniversary with vigils, remembrances and demonstrations. Tribune photographers Briana Vargas and Joel Angel Juárez visited the community and recorded what they saw.

Ruben Alvarado, originally from Chicago and now living in El Paso, lights candles at a memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso. Alvarado was planning on shopping at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall last year on the day of the shooting, but ended up not going. Joel Angel Juárez for The Texas Tribune

Nubia Legarda, visits a memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso. Joel Angel Juárez for The Texas Tribune

A memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso. Joel Angel Juárez for The Texas Tribune

Dylan-Jade Hicks, 22, of El Paso, attends a vigil at Ponder Park to honor the victims of the Walmart Shooting. Joel Angel Juárez for The Texas Tribune

Cars line up at The Luminaria Remembrance Drive-thru vigil at Ascarate Park in El Paso. Aug. 2, 2020. Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

The Luminaria Remembrance Drive-thru vigil at Ascarate Park, El Paso. Aug. 2, 2020. Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

The Grand Candela memorial in El Paso is a 30-foot tall obelisk to commemorate the victims and survivors of the Walmart shooting. Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

A memorial honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting at Ponder Park in El Paso. Joel Angel Juarez

From left, Lisa LaFlor and Isaiah Vale, light candles during a vigil honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting. Joel Angel Juarez

