Authorities searching for 82-year-old man who disappeared in Spring, Texas

Law enforcement officials in Harris County are searching for an 82-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday.

A Silver Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety states George Simons, who has a cognitive impairment, disappeared around noon. He was last seen in the 3700 block of Timber Lane driving a white 2011 Honda Pilot with the license plate BTY8087.

Simons is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 163 pounds, has grey hair and has blue eyes. He was wearing a tan coat, white turtle neck shirt and brown pants at the time of his disappearance.

His disappearance may pose as a threat to his own safety, officials said.

Anyone with information about Simons' whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Constables Office Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.

