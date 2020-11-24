Gov. Abbott encourages Texans to participate in Small Business Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott is encouraging Texans to participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.

In a video released Tuesday, Abbott urges Texans to shop small, shop local and help support businesses in their community throughout the holiday season — whether safely in-person or online.

“As our state responds to COVID-19, these businesses need our support more than ever. That’s why I encourage all Texans to join me in celebrating and supporting our entrepreneurs and small businesses on Saturday, November 28th, and throughout the holiday season,” Abbott said in the video.

When shopping in-person, Texans are urged to protect themselves and loved ones from the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, frequently sanitizing their hands and social distancing.

You can view the video below: