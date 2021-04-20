Texas preserve with 50-foot waterfall reopens for reservations

TRAVIS COUNTY – Hamilton Pool Preserve has reopened reservations through May after being closed for most of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hamilton Pool is known for its 50-foot waterfall which cascades into a natural swimming hole. As of now, though, visitors can hike and picnic at the preserve, but swimming is not allowed. The Travis County Parks website doesn’t have an estimated date for when swimming will reopen to the public

The preserve is located near Austin and is a popular day trip location for people in the San Antonio area who are looking to get some fresh air.

While hiking the trails and walking along the beach are still allowed, the trail under the cliff that lets visitors walk directly beneath the waterfall is currently closed because of falling rocks, according to the preserve’s website.

Reservations are required to keep the nature preserve from overcrowding. Reservations for Hamilton Pool Preserve are being opened to visitors one month at a time “due to uncertainties caused by COVID and other factors,” park officials said on the website.

There are two timeslots per day for reservations and they fill up quickly, especially on the weekends which are already full for May. The morning reservation is 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the afternoon is from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

There is a $12 fee to reserve a time slot on a designated day but keep in mind each reservation allows a maximum of eight people.

If your group is larger than eight people you will need to make additional reservations. There will be a per-person entrance fee of $8 per adult and $3 per senior to enter the reserve when your group arrives. Children 12 years and younger are free.

Visitors must have cash for the entrance fee, credit and debit cards are not accepted at the entrance.

For more information on Hamilton Pool Preserve, to make a reservation, or to get more information about the fees click here.