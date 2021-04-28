Texas Senate gives initial approval to overhaul of pension plans for new state employees

The dome of the Texas Capitol on April 12, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

A plan to overhaul the pension for Texas’ future state employees and shore up billions of dollars in unfunded obligations owed to retirees received initial backing on Wednesday from the Texas Senate.

Republican State Sen. Joan Huffman’s proposal to revamp the Texas Employees Retirement System moved forward by a 20-11 vote, despite fierce opposition from some state workers’ unions. Senate Bill 321 would enroll new state workers hired after Sept. 1, 2022 in a cash balance plan — similar to a common 401(k) retirement account — rather than the traditional defined benefit pension plan.

“This is a good bill,” Huffman said. “It's good for current workers, it's good for future workers and it requires a great investment by the state of Texas into their employees.”

Texas’ pension fund faces a $14.7 billion shortfall. Huffman amended the bill on Wednesday to authorize annual payments of $510 million through 2054 to pay down debt owed to the fund. The measure’s original language included yearly, $350 million payments. But Huffman said the increased contributions would save the state $34 billion in interest payments over the next three decades.

New workers would be required to contribute 6% of their pay to the retirement account, down from the 9.5% required of current state employees. It would guarantee 4% annual interest with a gainsharing provision that could boost interest as high as 7%. Gainsharing is a method by which employees receive additional compensation if they meet certain, predetermined benchmarks. The current state pension plan has a return target of 7%, but has fallen short of that target in recent years.

Law enforcement employees and custodial workers would contribute an additional 2% of their earnings to a separate fund, as current workers in those roles do. They would also be eligible for the 4% guaranteed interest.

