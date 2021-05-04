Cloudy icon
Texas

Point of Order: What we learned from a year of disruption to public education in Texas

Texas Tribune

Evan Smith

Evan Smith is CEO of The Texas Tribune.

In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to LaTonya Goffney, the superintendent of Aldine Independent School District, about public education’s disrupted year — pivoting online, learning loss, budget woes, and what it will take to put the whole thing back together by this fall.

