Texas Gov. Greg Abbott honors first responders at 2021 Star Of Texas Awards

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday morning will honor first responders at an awards ceremony in Austin.

The governor will deliver remarks at 10:30 a.m. at the Star of Texas Awards and they will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

“The Star Of Texas Awards were created in 2003 by House Bill 1937 to honor and commemorate individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders,” Abbott’s office states.