Man posed as truancy officer before abducting, sexually assaulting Texas high school student, deputies say

Authorities in Brazoria County are searching for a man accused of posing as a truancy officer before abducting an Alvin High School student and sexually assaulting her.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said the man convinced the student that he worked for law enforcement and persuaded her into his vehicle on Tuesday afternoon outside the high school. Alvin is located about 40 minutes south of Houston.

The man then drove the girl to the Chocolate Bayou boat ramp, about 18 miles away, where he sexually assaulted her, according to BCSO.

Deputies said the girl was dropped off between two and three hours after she was abducted.

The girl described him as a man in his mid-30s and between 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He has a medium build, short brown or black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his left forearm. At the time he was wearing a blue short-sleeve T-shirt with a short-sleeved flannel over it and light-colored blue jeans.

Surveillance footage shows the man was driving a gray 2015 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 979-864-2279 or the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at 979-864-2392.

Alvin ISD released the following statement to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

“In Alvin ISD, safety and security of each child is of utmost importance to us. We are aware of the incident that was reported to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office this week. In response, Alvin ISD has increased police presence in the area and will continue to assist the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office as needed.”

