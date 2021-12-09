3 Texas teens charged after high school student brutally beaten at party

Three teenagers have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was severely beaten at a social gathering in Lake Jackson last week, according to police and media reports.

Cole Hagan was assaulted and left on the ground outside a home on Friday night, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported this week.

He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he was placed on a ventilator.

His brother, Cory, told KPRC that he has since been taken off the ventilator and is beginning to speak and walk.

“The doctor said that it was blunt force trauma to the back of his head. He’s got fractures inward in the rear of his skull on both sides,” Cory told the station.

Since the assault, police have arrested Ayden Holland, 17, and Logan Huber, 18, and Reid Mitchell, 17, and charged them with aggravated assault, KPRC reported.

Three teens are now charged in connection with the beating of their Brazoswood High School classmate. Pictured Left to Right: Logan Huber, 18; Reid Mitchell, 17 and Ayden Holland, 17. (KPRC)

The suspects and victim were on the same football team at Brazoswood High School, and the family believes the fight happened over a girl, they told KPRC and Fox 26 Houston.

“These guys think they own these girls after they break up, they get to tell her who she can and can’t date after that and they get mad about it,” Cory Hagan told Fox 26.

The incident happened after Cole Hagan was invited to a social gathering in Lake Jackson by his peers.

At some point, a teenager told Cole Hagan that his car had been damaged, which made him go outside to check on his vehicle.

He was then attacked and hit by a blunt object, Cory Hagan said, adding that his brother thought his attackers were his friends.

The attack was allegedly planned earlier in the week, he said.

The case is still active and under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Jackson Police Department at 979-415-2700.

