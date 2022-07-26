Texas constable deputy hospitalized after fiery crash; 2 others injured

Deputy constable, 2 others injured in fiery crash on Beltway 8 and San Augustine in Pasadena: Police

A Harris County constable deputy was hospitalized overnight after her car caught fire in an accident.

Pasadena police said the accident happened at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday on Beltway 8, where the Precinct 8 constable deputy had stopped her patrol vehicle on the shoulder.

A service vehicle hit the deputy’s vehicle from behind, causing it to hit a wall and catch fire, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.

She was taken to an area hospital and her condition is unknown at this time. Two other people in the service vehicle were also taken to an area hospital.

None of their injuries were considered life-threatening, KPRC reported.

Police told KPRC that alcohol wasn’t believed to be a factor. They are investigating if the constable deputy had her lights on when the crash happened.