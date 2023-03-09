Woman found dead inside car submerged in Lake Austin after neighbors report screaming to police

AUSTIN, Texas – A woman died in Lake Austin Tuesday morning after police say her body was found submerged in a car.

Austin Police Department spokesperson Alexandra Parker said multiple neighbors called 911 after hearing a woman screaming for help.

Parker said calls started coming in at 3:37 a.m. and officers arrived on the scene at 3:52 a.m. to find a vehicle submerged in the water near the Walsh Boat Landing located along Scenic Drive.

According to police, rescue swimmers entered the water at 4:01 a.m. and the woman was located five minutes later.

Police attempted life-saving measures but the woman was pronounced dead at 4:16 a.m.

Parker said in a press conference that police believe a passenger was with the woman in the vehicle when it went into the lake but that person was able to escape. Their identity is not being released.

“They are speaking with investigators now and we are trying to get a little more of the backstory on what was happening,” said Parker.

Police believe the woman drove down the boat ramp and the car became submerged. Efforts are still being made to get the car out of the lake.

The victim’s identity has not been released but police said she is in her 30s.

No foul play is expected.