People in cars fired at, chased each other after 9 shot at East Texas prom party

Police in Jasper have released additional information about a double shooting that occurred during and after a post-prom party over the weekend.

The first incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, on County Road 263, north of Jasper. When Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the party, they found nine people with gunshot wounds.

Their injuries were non-life threatening, but they were taken to two area hospitals — one in Jasper and one in Beaumont.

A second shooting was reported on Valley Drive, off of Bevil Loop, in Jasper, police said.

Police said Monday that they believe people in two or more vehicles were firing shots at each other as they chased each other on Bevil Loop.

No one was injured in this incident but a resident’s home and vehicle were struck by gunfire. Police have identified persons of interest but no arrests have been made, according to a news release.

Officers and deputies are investigating if the two shootings are connected.

“This was a senseless act of violence that turned what should have been one of the last/best nights to be a senior at Jasper High School into a horrific life altering experience,” the news release states.

JCSO said there were 250 people at the party when the first shooting happened.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is urged to contact the JCSO at 409-384-5417. Jasper is located bout an hour north of Beaumont.

