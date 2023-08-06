3 killed after golf cart crashes with SUV, Harris County sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Three men riding in a golf cart were killed in a crash with an SUV on Sunday morning in Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash was reported at around 4 a.m. on Greenhouse Road in the community of Towne Lake in Cypress.

Gonzalez told KHOU in Houston that the golf cart and Cadillac Escalade crashed at an intersection.

Two men riding in the golf cart were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man riding in the golf cart was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

In a Tweet at 2:39 p.m. Sunday, Gonzalez said the ages of the victims are 37, 37 and 41.

The driver of the Escalade remained at the scene.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.

KHOU reported that a man, woman and child were in the SUV. The man and woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.