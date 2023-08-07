4 taken to hospital after golf cart hit by car in Port Aransas

Four people were taken to the hospital after a golf cart was hit by a car in Port Aransas at the Alister Street and Roberts Avenue intersection.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – Four people were taken to the hospital after a golf cart was hit by a car in Port Aransas on Friday night.

The crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. at the Alister Street and Roberts Avenue intersection.

The Nueces County ESD 2 said two people suffered serious injuries and another two people sustained moderate injuries. One person was airlifted to the hospital and three were taken by ambulance.

OVERNIGHT- Ambulances from CCFD and ESD2 responded to the City of Port Aransas to assist with a major vehicle accident... Posted by Nueces County ESD 2 on Saturday, August 5, 2023

Details about the crash have not been released but the Port Aransas South Jetty reported that one person was trapped under a vehicle for an extended amount of time.

3News in Corpus Christi reported there were three people riding in the golf cart, including two in their 30s and one in their 60s.

The television station said a woman has since been charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle that caused bodily injury.

The Port Aransas crash happened less than 48 hours before three people riding a golf cart in Harris County were killed in a wreck.

In that incident at 4 a.m. Sunday, a golf cart and Cadillac Escalade crashed at an intersection in the community of Towne Lake in Cypress.