Hiker from Central Texas found dead at national park in Utah

AUSTIN, Texas – A man from Austin was found dead at the Arches National Park in Utah last week, according to the National Park Service.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office reported the man missing on Tuesday and issued an attempt-to-locate alert, NPS said.

Park rangers found the man’s vehicle at the Sand Dune Arch Trail parking lot.

They searched the area and found him dead nearby off of a trail, NPS said. His name and cause of death have not been released.

The NPS and Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

This is one of five reported fatalities at the park so far this year. The park is located in Moab, Utah.