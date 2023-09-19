Popular waterfall at Inks Lake State Park turns into ‘gully washer’ following recent rain

BURNET, Texas – A state park in the Hill Country says recent rains resulted in a “gully washer” at a waterfall.

In a social media post, employees at Inks Lake State Park in Burnet said the park received one inch of rain on Saturday, filling up the Spring Creek’s Valley Spring Creek Waterfall.

“It has been a verrrrry long time since it has been this full,” the post read.

A video accompanying the post shows muddy water flowing through the creek, which is located along the Valley Spring Creek Trail.

“Willy Wonka would be proud, except it’s more like chocolate milk than milk chocolate. 😋😉,” the post added.

In a separate post, park officials said the creek should be flowing “for awhile” unless rain ceases.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority, between Friday and Tuesday, 1.75-2 inches of rain fell around Burnet and Inks Lake.

The waterfall is located east of the Devil’s Waterhole, a popular swimming spot where Inks Lake meets Spring Creek.

Park officials said the rain also resulted in a mating swarm among red harvester ants, when male and female ants emerge from their colonies and breed in a writhing mass.

Mating typically occurs between the spring and fall seasons and after rainfall, TPWD states.

Click here for more information about Inks Lake State Park, located at 3630 Park Road 4 West in Burnet.