President Biden, Congressional Black Caucus bid farewell to the late Eddie Bernice Johnson

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

DALLAS — President Joseph Biden, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Democratic leader U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and dozens of elected officials from across the state and around the country spent Monday night in Dallas remembering the late Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

“Without an Eddie Bernice Johnson, there would be no Vice President [Kamala} Harris. Without Eddie Bernice Johnson, there would be no U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brown Jackson," said Pastor Michael Waters. “Eddie Bernice Johnson extends a baton from the balcony of heaven.”

The wake began at 6:30 p.m. at Concord Church in southern Dallas County.

U.S. Representatives James Clyburn, Bennie Thompson, Jasmine Crockett, Gregory Meeks, Marc Veasey, Sylvia Garcia, Al Green, Sanford Bishop, former U.S. Trade Representative and former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, State Senators Royce West and Nathan Johnson were among many officials who attended Monday night.

[Former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, Black Democratic trailblazer, dies at 89]

“Eddie Bernice Johnson was our yellow rose. She was a civil rights fighter. She did not allow injustices to get by her. She would work across the aisle, but she would fight for what is right,” said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston.

President Biden arrived at the sanctuary at 7:54 p.m. The service paused for him to meet with Johnson’s family in front of the sanctuary. The president then turned to Johnson’s white casket, said a prayer and put a kiss on her coffin.

The president shook hands with members of congress and then walked out after five minutes or so. Johnson’s family met privately with the president but Biden did not address the 3,500 mourners in attendance.

Johnson died on Dec. 31, 2023 from an infection in her back, according to Johnson's death certificate. She was 89.

She spent 30 years in Washington representing Dallas. Johnson was the first woman to chair the U.S. House of Representatives Science, Space and Technology committee. She was the first nurse ever elected to Congress. She served in the Texas Senate, worked in the Carter administration and was the first Black woman ever elected to public office from Dallas.

Johnson's funeral is tomorrow at Concord Church off Highway 67 in the Red Bird area of southern Dallas County. The late congresswoman will be buried at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin on Wednesday afternoon.