70º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Texas

20 Texas State Parks to explore near San Antonio this spring

Make those reservations now, popular parks can fill up fast

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Tags: TPWD, Texas State Parks, Hiking, Camping, Outdoors, Things To Do
Goose Island State Park. (©2010 TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE)

SAN ANTONIO – The spring season is an ideal time for a camping trip, and luckily San Antonio is surrounded by state parks so getaways are a short drive away.

If you’ve been wanting to spend time outdoors but have been avoiding it due to the cold, now’s the time to make a reservation.

Recommended Videos

There are several state parks around San Antonio that offer hiking, camping, birdwatching, scenic views and more.

To guarantee a spot for overnight camping or day trips, TPWD suggests making reservations online or by calling the customer service center. Reservations can be made up to a year in advance.

Here are 20 Texas State Parks worth a quick drive for overnight stays or day use.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.