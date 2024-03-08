20 Texas State Parks to explore near San Antonio this spring

SAN ANTONIO – The spring season is an ideal time for a camping trip, and luckily San Antonio is surrounded by state parks so getaways are a short drive away.
If you’ve been wanting to spend time outdoors but have been avoiding it due to the cold, now’s the time to make a reservation.
Recommended Videos
There are several state parks around San Antonio that offer hiking, camping, birdwatching, scenic views and more.
To guarantee a spot for overnight camping or day trips, TPWD suggests making reservations online or by calling the customer service center. Reservations can be made up to a year in advance.
Here are 20 Texas State Parks worth a quick drive for overnight stays or day use.
- Bastrop State Park: Bastrop
- Blanco State Park: Blanco
- Choke Canyon State Park: Calliham
- Colorado Bend State Park: Bend
- Enchanted Rock State Natural Area: Fredericksburg
- Garner State Park: Concan
- Goose Island State Park: Rockport
- Government Canyon State Natural Area: San Antonio
- Guadalupe River State Park: Spring Branch
- Hill Country State Natural Area: Bandera
- Inks Lake State Park: Burnet
- Lake Corpus Christi State Park: Mathis
- Lockhart State Park: Lockhart
- Lost Maples State Natural Area: Vanderpool
- McKinney Falls State Park: Austin
- Mustang Island State Park: Corpus Christi
- Palmetto State Park: Palmetto
- Pedernales Falls State Park: Johnson City
- South Llano River State Park: Junction