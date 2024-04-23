Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks Harris County’s guaranteed income pilot program

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Recommended Videos

The Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked Harris County officials from sending financial assistance to needy families under a new program — though the first round of checks may already be out the door.

Justices granted Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request Tuesday to halt the payments while a legal fight over the county’s guaranteed income pilot program plays out. About 1,900 households residing in the county’s poorest neighborhoods would receive monthly, no-strings-attached cash payments of $500 — drawn out of $20.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds — for 18 months.

“It’s unfortunate the court would take such an extraordinary step to block a program that would help people in Harris County — even temporarily,” Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said in a statement after the ruling.

The program was set to begin Wednesday, but some payments may have already gone out. Minutes before the Supreme Court’s order, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said the county had already sent the first round of checks.

“We will keep fighting to ensure we can continue making this life changing investment in the people of Harris County,” Ellis wrote on the social media website X.

Paxton sued the county earlier this month to stop the program, known as Uplift Harris, arguing that it violates a part of the Texas Constitution that says a local government cannot “lend its credit or to grant public money or thing of value” to individuals. Lower courts had denied Paxton’s requests to at least temporarily halt payments under the program.

County officials have defended Uplift Harris, aimed at helping households in the county’s 10 poorest ZIP codes who are living below 200% of the federal poverty line, as a legitimate use of public funds.

Other Texas localities — Austin, San Antonio and El Paso County — have experimented with guaranteed income programs in recent years. Last week, the Austin City Council voted to restart the city’s program, which it piloted in 2022.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival, happening in downtown Austin Sept. 5-7. Get your TribFest tickets before May 1 and save big!