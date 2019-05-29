AMBER alert issued for missing 2-year-old from East Texas

HENDERSON, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in "grave or immediate danger."

Police said Wednesday they are searching for Ariel Smith, 2, who was last heard from in Henderson, Texas.

Police said Ariel is 2 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 39 pounds with braided black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and has a two-inch scar on the right side of her neck.

Police said they are also looking for LaMarcus Smith, 41, in connection with the disappearance. He is 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and has a tattoo on his chest and right arm.

Authorities said Smith was driving a red, 2011 GMC pickup truck with a Texas disabled veteran license plate number but that vehicle has since been located. Police said they now believe he is driving a different vehicle.

The Henderson Police Department said anyone with information should call their department at 903-657-3512.

