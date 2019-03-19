Federal government to give $1,000 to anyone who adopts wild horse or burro

The Bureau of Land Management is offering up to $1,000 to anyone who adopts a wild horse or burro in an effort to give the animals good homes.

Through the incentive program, adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the animal being adopted and then another $500 within 60 days of titling. The horses and burros, which are removed from public lands, are held in off-range holding facilities, which costs taxpayers approximately $50 million annually to manage.

"High costs and a growing number of unadopted and unsold animals in BLM holding facilities have hindered the agency’s ability to reduce over-population in recent years," the agency said in a news release.

The incentive applies to all animals eligible for adoption, including horses and burros sold at off-site events, on the corral website, and at BLM facilities. Adopters will have to pay a minimum of $25 to adopt the animal.

Click here for more information on how to adopt online

Those who are interested in adopting a wild horse or burro must complete an application proving they can provide food and humane care to the animal, and that they will adhere to certain requirements.

More information about adoption requirements can be found on the BLM website.

