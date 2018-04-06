Thousands of families adopt healthy eating habits thanks to local program

SAN ANTONIO - Some local families are learning healthy recipes for breakfast, snack and weeknight meals through a program called Culinary Health Education for Families, or CHEF.

The program is funded by a grant from Goldsbury Foundation and created in partnership with the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.

Program director and chef Maria Palma helped a group of families develop basic nutrition and practical cooking skills.

“We teach about the importance of including lots of different colorful vegetables, we talk about cutting skills, knife skills,” Palma said.

The program is offered at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio along with a few schools.

“We do try and keep our recipes low cost, so food budget friendly, family friendly,” Palma said.

Since January 2017, CHEF has launched in six teaching kitchens and has reached more than 21,000 people through CHEF classes, boot camps, events and engagements.

Cassandra Brown and her 9-year-old son, Xavier Stewart, are attending the program.

“My son would never eat anything I would prepare at home that was healthy looking, so with him coming to the program, he is actually learning to cook by himself,” Brown said.

“We want them to be cooking more meals at home prepared from scratch,” Palma said.

“It’s really exciting because I get to do it with my mom,” Stewart said.

The program is free for those who qualify. To learn more click here.

