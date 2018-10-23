Titanic II to offer passengers similar experience as Titanic (minus iceberg incident)

The new Titanic II will be practically identical to the original luxury liner, which famously sank in April 1912 after striking an iceberg on its maiden voyage. Here's a look inside the ocean liner, which is slated to sail in 2018.

Blue Star Line is resurrecting the Titanic.

To be more accurate, the shipping company is building a replica of the ill-fated ship and calling it the Titanic II. It's maiden voyage will follow the same Atlantic route as the original -- from Southampton to New York.

The ship will be built to mimic the same cabin layout with the same number of passengers and crew. The Titanic II will have a few differences, however. It will be slightly wider than its predecessor and will include plenty of lifeboats.

“Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort,’’ Clive Palmer, chairman of Blue Star Line, said in a press release on the company's website.

The Titanic II is scheduled to set sail on its initial voyage in 2022.

Watch video of the specifications of the Titanic II:



