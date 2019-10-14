Trial begins for teen accused in fatal shooting over backpack

SAN ANTONIO - Jury selection started Monday for one of three men charged in the shooting death of another man following a confrontation over a backpack.

David Samora is the first of the trio to go on trial for the February 2018 slaying of Raymond Silva.

Samuel Ayala and Milo Mendez also face a murder charge in the case.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ayala told police that his backpack was stolen Feb. 8, 2018.

Three days later, Ayala said he enlisted Samora and Mendez to join him to confront Silva at a mobile home park off Southwest Loop 410.

Silva denied taking the backpack and a heated argument followed before gunshots rang out.

"Everything's going on so fast, and they started shooting at Raymond," Silva's girlfriend, Catherine McHugh, said that night.

The victim's sister, Lorraine Silva, rejected allegations that her brother was a thief.

"He wasn't a thief," she said, sobbing.

Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in Judge Stephanie Boyd's 187th District Court.

If Samora is found guilty on the murder charge, he could face a maximum punishment of life in prison.

