VIDEO: SA house fire caused by lighting strike captured on camera

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have been responding to several structure fire calls across the city shortly after thunderstorms rolled through the Bexar County area Wednesday afternoon.

At least one of the structure fires was caused by a lighting strike that hit the center of a home’s roof, causing serious damage and later a collapse.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded around 4:19 p.m. to the 19200 block of Barrow Bay on the city’s Far Northside near Ronald Reagan High School.

A KSAT.com viewer shared footage of the fire, showing strong flames coming from the affected home. At least 10 SAFD units still remain at the scene.

Neighbors said the homeowner is currently on vacation and does not have any pets living inside.

The San Antonio Fire Department is working on a house fire in the 19200 block of Barrow Bay - possibly caused by lightning. Neighbors report that the homeowner was out of town at the time of the fire.



The first reported structure fire call within the two-hour period was reported just one minute before the Barrow Bay house fire.

SAFD crews responded to the 7300 Azalea Sqaure, where at least 10 units arrived at the scene during the time of the fire.

The other structure fire calls were reported in the 4100 block of IH-10 East, the 300 block of Convent and at the 100 block of West Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

A total of four SAFD units remain at the scene of those separate structure fires.

