View latest FBI crime statistics

SAN ANTONIO - The FBI released information about 2017 crime statistics via the National Incident-Based Reporting System on Monday.

Data from the report details nearly 6.3 million offenses from approximately 7,000 law enforcement agencies across the United States.

Below are some of the details of the report:

6,290,042 offenses

6,631,461 victims

5,266,175 offenders

3,361,416 arrestees

Reported offenses:

Victims:

Known offenders:

In 2017, law enforcement identified and reported information about 5,266,175 known offenders, meaning some aspect of the suspect -- such as age, gender or race -- was known, according to the report.

Please note that these figures are based on submissions to NIBRS only and not reflective of the cumulative law enforcement agencies across the United States.

To read the report in its entirety, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.