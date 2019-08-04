Vigil to be held outside San Fernando Cathedral for victims of El Paso massacre

SAN ANTONIO - City leaders, activists and mourners are coming together Sunday to remember the victims of the El Paso massacre, which claimed the lives of 20 people Saturday and injured several others.

The vigil will be held at Main Plaza, in front of San Fernando Cathedral, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. to honor those slain in the shooting and "call for an end to the ideology of hate in all its forms," a press release states.

Groups including MOVE Texas and Moms Demand Action will attend the gathering.

VIA bus passengers please inform operator you are traveling to vigil for a complimentary ride, beginning at 5 p.m.

• Park & Ride from Crossroads to vigil begins at 7 p.m. Last bus returns at 10:30 p.m

• VIAtrans customers call (210) 362-5050 to request trip to the event. — VIA Metro Transit (@VIA_Transit) August 4, 2019

VIA will provide free busing to and from the vigil beginning at 5 p.m. Riders must inform their bus operator they are traveling to the vigil for the complimentary ride. The park-and-ride service from Crossroads begins at 7 p.m., and the last bus returns to Crossroads at 10:30 p.m.

VIAtrans customers may call 210-362-5050 to request a trip to the event.

