West Side man accused of stealing, using debit card

SAN ANTONIO - A West Side man has bought himself some trouble by using someone else’s stolen debit card, San Antonio police said.

Bert Bautista, 32, was arrested on Monday on a charge of credit card abuse.

An arrest warrant affidavit said the 21-year-old victim filed a report with police on Nov. 14.

He told them he was walking home when someone in a car pulled up next to him and someone inside demanded that he place his backpack into the trunk.

The victim said he ran away, but the driver caught up with him, then took his backpack with his debit card inside at gunpoint.

The affidavit said the victim later learned from his bank that someone had tried to use the card at three different locations, including a cellphone store.

A manager of the store told investigators that Bautista had become angry and argued with him after the stolen debit card was declined.

The affidavit said the worker then wrote down Bautista’s license plate number as he left. Police were able to use the number to track down Bautista and link him to the crime.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.