What to do if you hear or see threats made to your child's school

SAN ANTONIO - This week, KSAT-12 received several Facebook messages, calls and emails from concerned parents regarding rumored threats made against schools in and around San Antonio.

Officials from the city's largest school districts -- San Antonio Independent School District, North East Independent School District and Northside Independent School District -- said they have not found any threats made against their schools to be credible.

Here's what you should do if you come across threats to your child's school, and frequently asked questions...

Report the threat to authorities

Many districts have designated hotlines or websites that parents and students can report safety concerns to. Check with your school district to see if it has a hotline. If students are in immediate danger and there's no time to inquire about safety hotlines or apps, call 911.

If your child attends an NISD school:

NISD has a 24-hour hotline called the SafeLine. Information can be shared anonymously. People can call or text information to 210-397-7233.

If your child attends an NEISD school:

NEISD has a 24-hour police hotline, 210-407-0911, that threats can be reported to. Threats can also be reported on the NEISD app. People can remain anonymous.

If your child attends an SAISD school:

Tips can be submitted through the P3 Campus website which allows people to give anonymous tips.

Don't believe everything you read on social media

Misinformation on social media can cause a stir among parents and students. It's important to consider the source of the information.

In most instances, districts will send an email, text or phone call to parents or post a message to the school's official Facebook page in the event of an incident that causes concern among parents and students.

On Friday, Harlandale Independent School District posted that it was aware of threats made to one of its campuses and had increased police presence.

Follow your child's district and school on Facebook and Twitter and monitor the pages for any updates.

Will these tips be taken seriously?

Yes. All three major districts investigate the moment a tip is received and, in most cases, increase police presence when a tip is received even if the threat isn't credible.

"In our district, and I'm sure other districts across the city, we're not going to take the chance to say 'It's a hoax. We don't believe it. Therefore, we're not going to do anything about it,'" NISD spokesman Barry Perez said. "When we receive a post like that, we begin an immediate investigation."

Have there been any credible threats lately?

All three districts said they have not received any credible threats and are aware of many of the social media threats circulating online. The districts encourage people to continue practicing, "See something, say something."

Has there been an increase in reported threats?

Of the three districts, SAISD said it has seen an increase in rumors of threats, but not in actual threats.

My child's school is on lockdown. Does this mean they're in danger?

Sometimes, schools are placed on lockdown as authorities respond to a call in the area. Lockdown doesn't always mean students are in danger. In some instances, districts will work with law enforcement agancies and go into lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Lockdown procedures are intended to keep students and staff safe inside the school and keep people out.

Why doesn't KSAT report on each threat or lockdown?

KSAT often chooses not report on specific threats or lockdowns until police indicate the threat is credible, or if there was an arrest made. Reporting of non-credible threats results in increased copycat incidents and unnecessary panic.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.