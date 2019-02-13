Woman admitted to tying man up, hitting him with drill, killing him, records show

SAN ANTONIO - Police Tuesday arrested a woman suspected of tying a man up and murdering him in a Southwest Side home.

Mandy Lou Villegas, 42, is facing a charge of murder in connection with the death of an individual whom authorities have tentatively identified as a 36-year-old man.

According to preliminary information from police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Eldorado Street around 10 p.m. Monday after receiving information that a murder may have occurred at the address.

When they entered the home, they found the man dead.

Magistrate records show that Villegas admitted to assaulting the victim with her hands before tying him up, and then hitting him with a drill and killing him.

Records show that authorities have been called to the home on Eldorado Street 11 times between Feb. 21, 2018 and Aug. 24, 2018.

Police have not shared a motive in the case, nor have police said what type of relationship Villegas had with the victim.

Villegas is behind bars at the Bexar County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.

