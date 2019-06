CASTLE HILLS, Texas - A woman was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Castle Hills, police officials said.

Police said when officers responded to a call for a family disturbance in the 100 block of Dandelion, they found a woman shot in the chest.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

A man was taken into custody.

