Woman dies after being hit by bus in downtown area

SAN ANTONIO - A woman in her early 30s was killed after she was hit by a bus in downtown San Antonio.

San Antonio police said the “tragic accident” happened around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday when a bus was turning onto Market Street from St. Mary’s Street.

When officers arrived they found the woman’s body lying in the street. Emergency medical services personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said no one else was injured.

The driver of the bus is cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

