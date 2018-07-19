Woman stops attack on son by hitting suspect with porcelain container

SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio police have arrested a man who they believe attacked another man for no reason.

Gerardo Lopez, 31, was booked into jail Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a 52-year-old man told police that Lopez broke into his Northwest Side home Tuesday and grabbed his laptop computer.

He said when he tried to stop him, Lopez began hitting him on the face and head.

The affidavit said the victim’s mother picked up a porcelain canister and hit Lopez in the head with it to stop the attack.

The victim told police the attack was unprovoked.

He said he has known Lopez only about six months, as the friend of a neighbor.

The affidavit said the day before the beating, the victim found all four tires on his car slashed.

Lopez was booked into jail on a charge of burglary with the intent to commit assault.

