WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team, public health officials give update on pandemic, delta variant

The White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials will provide an update on the pandemic during a briefing on Thursday morning.

The briefing is slated to begin at 10 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream in this article, check back at a later time.

The update comes as the highly contagious delta variant is spreading rapidly around the world, setting off alarms, driving up case counts in places and turning the crisis increasingly into a race between the vaccine and the mutant version of the virus.

The variant has been detected in at least 96 countries. Australia, Israel, Malaysia, Hong Kong and other places have reimposed restrictions to try to suppress it.

While the U.S. missed President Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one shot into 70% of American adults by the Fourth of July, deaths nationwide are down sharply to around 225 per day, from a peak of over 3,400 per day in January.

And the U.S. economy has been roaring back, with growth this year forecast to be the fastest in almost seven decades. Even cruise ships, an early vector for the virus’s spread, are resuming voyages after a hiatus of more than a year.

