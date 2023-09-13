‘Ancient alien corpses’ presented to Mexico’s Congress

The truth is out there.

But, this may not be it.

A Mexican journalist and ufologist presented what he claims are 1,000-year-old “non-human” bodies to Mexico’s Congress on Tuesday.

Jaime Maussan said the bodies “were found buried in diatomite mines.” He said that “diatomaceous earth has the ability to desiccate the bodies; it does not allow the growth of bacteria or fungi and so these bodies were preserved for 1,000 years.”

As reported by Mexico’s Expansion news site, the presentation came during a hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

Maussan has previously made similar claims which have been widely debunked.