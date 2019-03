In this week's Run It Back Podcast, we look at how far the Spurs can go in the playoffs and Klay Thompson's comments about the Spurs win over Warriors.

Plus is Popovich the NBA Coach of the Year? And horrible March Madness predictions.

KSAT's David Sears and meteorologist Justin Horne join Max Massey and RJ Marquez to discuss all these topics.

Run It Back is available on: Apple iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher.

Listen below to this week's episode:

