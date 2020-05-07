The most affordable apartments for rent in Ridgeview, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Ridgeview are hovering around $795, compared to ann $825 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Ridgeview rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

7918 Jones Maltsberger Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $599/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, located at 7918 Jones Maltsberger Road, is 24.7% less than the $795/month median rent for a one bedroom in Shearer Hills - Ridgeview.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry; in the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

202 Birchleaf Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 202 Birchleaf Drive, is listed for $765/month for its 565 square feet.

You can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

6014 Blanco Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 6014 Blanco Road, which, at 651 square feet, is going for $775/month.

Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.