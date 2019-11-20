3 festive cocktails for your holiday party

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are almost here, so of course, we’ll soon be pouring cocktails to enjoy with our loved ones around the dinner table.

If you haven’t before, you should consider trying tequila – we guarantee they will 100% hit the spot.

Mar Azul Tequila shared some fun holiday recipes you can enjoy with all your guests.

Recipe: Happy Holiday

1 ounce Mar Azul Tequila Añejo

2 ounces of eggnog

Mix in a shaker and serve over ice.

Optional, use whip cream with a dash of cinnamon.

Recipe: Sweet Almonds

1 ounce of Mar Azul Almond Tequila

1 ounce of Mar Azul Coconut Tequila

1 ounce of Mar Azul Chocolate Tequila

Mix in a shaker and serve over ice.

Recipe: Popper

2 ounces of Bohica Reposado Tequila

1 slice of Cajun Jalapeño

1/2 ounce of Ginger Ale

Serve over ice and enjoy!

Mar Azul Tequila is made of blue weber agave and 100% natural ingredients.

For more information, visit marazultequila.com or call 210-541-8787.

*Please drink responsibly.