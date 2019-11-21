Recipe: Fresh takes on leftover turkey

SAN ANTONIO – Turkey Noodle Soup

Ingredients:

- 2 quarts Turkey broth

- 1 cup chopped carrots

- 1/4 cup chopped onions

- 1/3 cup chopped celery

- 3 cups cubed turkey

- 2 cups of your favorite pasta

Directions:

-Combine broth, turkey, pasta, carrots, onions, celery in slow cooker. Cook on low heat for 8 hours.

Turkey Empanadas

Ingredients:

- Turkey

- Stuffing/Dressing

- Empanada pastry (can be found in the frozen section)

Directions:

- Cube turkey and mix with dressing

- Fill empanada pastry with turkey/dressing mix, then seal pastry

For baking:

- Preheat oven to 400 F and bake for 20-25 minutes

For Frying:

- Fry until golden brown

*use cranberry sauce or gravy for dipping

Breakfast Biscuit

Ingredients:

- Ham (slice)

- Egg

- Cheese

- Biscuit

Directions:

- Cook ham, egg, & biscuit and stack

