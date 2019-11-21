Recipe: Fresh takes on leftover turkey
Turkey Soup, Turkey Empanadas & Breakfast biscuit - easy and delicious
SAN ANTONIO – Turkey Noodle Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 quarts Turkey broth
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 1/4 cup chopped onions
- 1/3 cup chopped celery
- 3 cups cubed turkey
- 2 cups of your favorite pasta
Directions:
-Combine broth, turkey, pasta, carrots, onions, celery in slow cooker. Cook on low heat for 8 hours.
Turkey Empanadas
Ingredients:
- Turkey
- Stuffing/Dressing
- Empanada pastry (can be found in the frozen section)
Directions:
- Cube turkey and mix with dressing
- Fill empanada pastry with turkey/dressing mix, then seal pastry
For baking:
- Preheat oven to 400 F and bake for 20-25 minutes
For Frying:
- Fry until golden brown
*use cranberry sauce or gravy for dipping
Breakfast Biscuit
Ingredients:
- Ham (slice)
- Egg
- Cheese
- Biscuit
Directions:
- Cook ham, egg, & biscuit and stack
