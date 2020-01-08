What to expect at Sweat SA

SAN ANTONIO – Find your fitness journey! This weekend there will be an event filled with workouts and seminars to start your year off right.

Watch the video above to see Mike and Fiona learn three different workout styles that will be showcased at the event.

Sweat SA will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Cantera Resort and Spa.

If you are interested in learning more or attending the event, head over to their website where you can find an hourly schedule.