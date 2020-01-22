Free wizards and wands event taking place in San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The Wizards and Wands Arts and Crafts Show is taking this place in San Antonio this weekend!

This free event hosts vendors who bring Harry Potter decor and crafts for muggles and wizards alike.

Wands will be available for sale if you can’t make the trek to Olivanders in Diagon Alley.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Wonderland of Americas Mall at 4522 Fredericksburg Road.

More than 50 vendors are expected to be at Wizards and Wands Arts and Crafts Show.

Want to know more about the event? Check out the video above or click here.