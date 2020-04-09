SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Ish Major gives tips on how to give your marriage a bootcamp while together for hours on end.

Spending 24/7 together can be a blessing, but it can also be a curse if you aren’t careful!

So here are some tips to keep your marriage healthy and fresh.

Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop edition is airing tomorrow on WE TV, make sure to go check it out, you can go to their website here.

Or you can go to Dr. Ish Majors website to see more from him!