SA Live

PB&J with Tay to open new food truck

Creative comfort food for the soul

Nicole Mattox

SAN ANTONIO – There’s nothing better than a good PB&J sandwich. Luckily there’s a place in town that offers twists on the classic sandwich. PB&J with Tay offers sandwiches that will make your mouth water, and they are opening their own food truck too! Grab your peanut butter and jelly to-go and support your local businesses!

If this is something you want to try, check out their website here!

