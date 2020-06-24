77ºF

SA Live

WATCH: SA Live Summer Fun Special in primetime - June 23, 2020

Ultimate backyard campout, tubing, drive-in movies, trip on a tankful, community helpers, BBQ + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – The ultimate backyard campout, tubing on the Comal, drive-in movies, a trip on a tankful, community helpers, barbecue and more! It’s all on the 2020 SA Live Summer Fun Special in primetime.

The special aired at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Mike went tubing on the Comal River and built the ultimate backyard campout; Fiona made outdoor games and went to the drive-in theater; Jen ventured out on a trip-on-a-tankful to Stonewall and Johnson City; and David...well...he did what he does best - find the best food in town!

Watch the video above to relive all the local fun, and remember: support our local businesses! All the links you need are in the Tuesday, June 23, 2020 story when you click the “As seen on SA Live” tab.

