NBA players ready to restart in the bubble

San Antonio – Chris Haynes, Senior NBA Insider with Yahoo Sports, has been quarantined in the NBA bubble in with the players for 3 weeks and he gives us all of the insight as to what the players have been up to while quarantined in Disney World. As well as giving a realistic outlook for San Antonio’s beloved Spurs.

Although the games are just now getting under way, the players have been here in the bubble for quite sometime quarantining and following social distancing protocols in order to give their league a chance at finishing its season without risking personal health.

NBA players haven’t been just sitting around in their hotel rooms and going to practice, they are in the “Magic Kingdom” after all. Chris Haynes goes into the amenities that players have been provided including: a lake for players to fish at, golf courses, a custom barbershop the NBA built on site and access to massage, pedicures and manicures.

As far as his insight on the Spurs chances of making the playoffs, he mentions it will be a tough feat without Lamarcus Aldridge, but San Antonio backs them regardless. GO SPURS GO!