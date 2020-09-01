The Look: Spas in the comfort of your own home

San Antonio – I’m sure most of us could use a good spa day after being stuck in quarantine for so long, that’s why Elsa Fernandez from Eye Candy Boutique shares different ways you can recreate that spa feeling at home.

The different techniques that Elsa shows for an at home facial are Jade Rolling and Gua Sha which are both derived from ancient Chinese medicine. Also, they both provide the benefits of relieving facial tension, boosting blood circulation, reducing puffiness, and encouraging lymphatic drainage.

When using Jade Rolling you want to start rolling from the center of your face and finish on the edges in order to better drain your lymphatic system and boost blood flow. Elsa specifies that you will want to use soft to medium pressure while using the roller on your face.

Alternatively, Gua sha stones, which can come in many different shapes, are great for the various contours of your face. You will only make strokes in one direction with the Gua Sha stones, once again applying soft to medium pressure.

For more information and ideas like this from Elsa Fernandez head of over to Eye Candy Boutique’s website.