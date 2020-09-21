A day trip to Wimberley for gardening needs, BBQ and shops

WIMBERLEY – Whether you’re planning a Fall garden or need some landscaping tips and tricks, owners at Wimberley Gardens Matt and Jennie Horvath can help you with your planting needs.

“This has been a passion of mine since I was 13,” Matt said.

The family-owned garden center and nursery is a dream come true for the Horvath family. Nearly two years old, the former BBQ restaurant is now a go-to center for outdoor and indoor plants, landscaping and unique gift ideas.

“And we found out that it was a nursery 20 years ago, so it’s nice to bring it back to that again,” Matt said.

Starting this week you can also find an array of pumpkins and pumpkin succulent planters inside the shop.

If you’re planning a trip from San Antonio, you’re looking at an hour to hour and a half drive through the hill country. Some other recommendations include:

Sugar Shack Bakery - 111 River Rd., Wimberley

Inside you’ll find a selection of baked goods to choose form, including a raspberry croissant that will melt in your mouth. They are known for

their specialty wedding cakes, but the setting is quaint and perfect for a quick pick-me-up snack and Topo Chico!

Creekside Cookers BBQ and Steakhouse - 500 River Rd., Wimberley

From delicious brisket tacos and a brisket queso to colorful cocktails form their outdoor bar, this spot is a socially distant-safe outdoor setting

for families to enjoy some Texas BBQ.

Community Pizza and Beer Garden - 111 Old Kyle Rd., Wimberley

Brisket meatballs and pizza pies with some fun names, including the “Italian Stallion” and “Magic Mike,” this eatery has a great outdoor area to

enjoy salads, hoagies, pizza and beer and cocktails too!

And for the shoppers, the Wimberley square is known as the “downtown” of the city. You’ll find a variety of antique and home decor and gift shops.