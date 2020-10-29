Nonprofit hosts virtual Day of the Dead altar workshop Thursday night

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

How are you celebrating Day of the Dead this year?

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is getting ready for its annual Day of the Dead programming, and it’s partnering with AARP for workshops.

Community members are invited to build altars to celebrate their loved ones who have passed. For those who are not as familiar with Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos), AARP has listed some insight on the celebration.

What is Dia de Muertos or Day of the Dead?

Dia de Muertos is a Mexican tradition in which departed deceased loved ones and ancestors are remembered and honored in physical form through the creation of special altars and an accompanying ritual of partaking in food and dance.

What days is Dia de Muertos celebrated?

Originally, Dia de Muertos was a meso American indigenous celebration that took place in August, but after the conquest, with the adoption of Catholicism, the holiday was changed to Nov. 1 All Souls Day Holiday, and Nov. 2 is Dia de los Muertos.

What are the components of a Dia de Muertos altar?

“The main thing that goes into it is the love and remembrance of their loved ones,” said Cristina Balli, executive director for the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. “Whoever it is that they are trying to honor and remember and keep alive in their lives through the memories.”

Items are placed in layers, usually seven layers, and include photos of loved ones -- items that they liked or were representatives of them, like instruments, books, newspapers, any number of things - their favorite foods - their favorite drinks, including alcoholic beverages, papel picado, sugar skulls and marigold flowers.

If you are interested in watching a virtual Day of the Dead virtual altar workshop with AARP, the livestream will start at 7 p.m. on the AARP Texas Facebook page.

