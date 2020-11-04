5 quick tips for creating a successful resume

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Crafting a resume is a skill in itself, and the key to landing a job starts with having a winning resume that stands out.

To help you on your job search journey, here are five tips to consider before sending out a resume.

1) Not all resumes need a professional headshot.

Depending on the type of position, avoid putting a photo of yourself on the resume. There are exceptions to the rule, for example, if you are in the entertainment industry or a personality on TV. For most jobs, employers care mainly about job experience and accomplishments.

2). Customize the resume based on the job position.

If you are applying for a corporate office position, it’s probably best not to have past jobs that don’t relate to the current job for which you are applying. Use your best judgment and include jobs and skills on the resume that help you stand out as a great candidate for the job.

3). List your most important accomplishments.

This is the time to brag about yourself in a humble way. An employer wants to see what awards and recognitions you have received in the past.

4). Leave off references on the resume.

Unless asked by the employer, avoid using the valuable space on the resume for references. A great way to highlight references is through LinkedIn. Creating a LinkedIn profile in the free version is another way to highlight your resume by adding detailed descriptions.

5). Try to keep a resume to one page.

If you have been working for decades, you may easily have enough experience for two pages, but most employers prefer to see one page to make the application process easier. Again, it depends on the employer. Some groups may ask for all your past experience. Use your best judgment and see what the employer is looking for on the company website.

If you are looking for a job or a new career, Workforce Solutions Alamo is holding its ninth annual Hiring Red, White and You Veteran statewide hiring event on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is a partnership between Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veteran’s Commission, Texas Medical Center, the Governor’s Office and the 28 local workforce boards.

More than 150 employers and veteran organizations will be available for job opportunities and resources. Since 2011, Hiring Red, White and You has connected more than 98,600 job seekers, including transitioning service members, veterans and spouses. Register for the job fair by clicking or tapping here.